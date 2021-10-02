Chicago shooting: Sen. Dick Durbin reveals close call with gunfire on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Senator Dick Durbin shared that he had a close call with gunfire on DuSable Lake Shore Drive last weekend as he and his wife returned from having dinner downtown."I heard a popping sound," Durbin said. "I didn't know what it was, but the driver of the car said, 'Those were gunshots.' And it turned out to be the car next to us, and the driver was leaning out the window and shooting a gun in the air. He could have just as easily been shooting a gun at us."Durbin said he called 911 to report what happened. He described the encounter as something he'll never forget.Coincidentally, he shared this story at an event in the Austin neighborhood to announce new federal funding for gun violence prevention research in Chicago.