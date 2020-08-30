Chicago shooting: 6 shot, 1 fatally, at Lumes Pancake House in Morgan Park

Six shooting victims were transported from Lumes Pancake House at 11601 South Western Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
One victim was pronounced dead when first responders arrived on the scene, fire officials said. Three victims were taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center and two other victims, one in serious condition and the other in good condition, were rushed to Little Company of Mary Hospital.
The victims were eating in a parking lot adjacent to the restaurant when they were shot, fire officials said.
Chicago police said the male victim who died was the target of the shooting. He was dining outdoors under a tent when a white SUV drove up and someone fired shots, striking him.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to CPDTip.com.
