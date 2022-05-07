Triple shooting: Man killed, 2 others wounded in West Pullman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and two others were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday, police said.Two men were near the street in the West Pullman neighborhood's 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached them, police said. An occupant exited the vehicle, produced a handgun and fired shots.One of the men, 26 years old, was struck multiple times in the body and was pronounced on the scene, police said. The other man, 27 years old, was struck in the leg. He was transported to Christ Hospital and initially reported in good condition.A third male victim, 64 years old, was near the front lawn when he was struck in the chest and transported to Christ Hospital, police said. He was initially reported in critical condition.There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.Police did not provide further information about the incident.