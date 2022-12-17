CPD releases surveillance photos of suspect in deadly shooting outside Chicago school

Chicago police released surveillance photos Saturday of a suspect believed to be involved in a deadly shooting outside Benito Juarez High School.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance images of the suspect believed to be involved in a shooting near Benito Juarez Community Academy in the 2100-block of Laflin Street in Pilsen on the Southwest Side Friday.

Two teens were killed and two more were wounded and are still in the hospital, according to police.

The shooting happened just as classes were being let out and students were coming outside. Witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired.

"We thought that they were firecrackers," said Nicasio Rogel, a school parent. "I feel sick! I feel angry! Because there are things that should not be happening in the school."

Two teen boys, said to be 14 and 15 years old, were both fatally shot in the head, police said. Another 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and shoulder, and a 15-year-old girl sustained a graze wound to the thigh. Both were taken to Stroger hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims has been identified as 15-year-old Brandon Perez, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Fire officials said the shooting happened outside the school and one of the victims ran inside during the incident.

The school immediately went on lockdown, and students were rushed back inside for hours as police investigated.

"All of us are trying to find answers. Of course, I'm very concerned because this happened on our grounds," said Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez.

Police aren't saying yet whether or not this shooting was targeted, or if any of the victims attended the school. However, they did say police are looking at cameras in the area and are speaking to potential witnesses.

"Hearing all this shootings in schools, it's scary. It's scary to find out that your daughter is in one of the schools that just got shot," said Emanuel Orozco, another school parent.,

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

CPS released a statement that said:

"The safety of our school community is our top priority. This afternoon, we received reports that shots had been fired outside of Benito Juarez High School shortly after dismissal. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and paramedics responded quickly to the scene. CPS remains in close contact with CPD and this incident is under investigation. The CPS Office of Safety and Security and other District leadership are working closely with school leadership and staff as well as CPD to gather information and respond to this incident. CPS will keep Benito Juarez families updated as well as the greater community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy."

"Schools are the cornerstone of neighborhoods and students deserve to feel safe," Governor JB Pritzker said on Twitter Friday. "We must put an end to these unspeakable tragedies and rid our communities of gun violence."

Senator Dick Durbin also posted his condolences on Twitter Friday after the deadly shooting, saying in part, "Progress was made in Congress this year. But w/ gun violence now the leading cause of death for America's children, we must do more."

