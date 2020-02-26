Police release video of suspects in Avalon Park shooting that killed nursing student, injured 4 more

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5970523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police released raw surveillance video of the shooting that killed a nursing student and injured four others.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old nursing student was killed in a shooting at a food mart in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood that left four other people wounded.Family members identified the victim as Jaya Beemon, a nursing student at Malcolm X College. Relatives said she was simply shopping at the food mart in the 7900 block of South Avalon Avenue when she was shot and killed.The chaos erupted at around 5 p.m. as police said three shooters walked up to the store, looked inside and opened fire."After firing almost 20 rounds into the store, the three suspects entered a vehicle and fled," said CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck.Jaya Beemon was hit in the neck by gunfire and killed, according to police."My daughter was loving, funny, dancing silly, she was a teenager," said Nyisha Beemon, the victim's mother.Police released surveillance footage of the shooting, showing the three suspects. One wears a blue hooded sweatshirt, one wears a dark jacket with brown fur around the collar, and the third wears a dark jacket and light colored jeans.In the video, the suspects approach the store, look through the window, open the door and open fire. They then flee in a white four-door sedan with damage to the rear passenger side fender, dual exhaust, tinted windows, black rims, and did not have a front license plate, police said.Police said they know who the intended target was and are searching for him. Investigators believe the person the shooters were after left before the gunfire and was never injured."If you fire 20 rounds, that's overkill. Who do you hate that much, so bad that my daughter had to get shot?" Nyisha Beemon said.Relatives said Beemon was simply making a quick stop after going to the Shedd Aquarium."Went with a friend to the Shedd Aquarium came back around his house," said Tiana Beemom, the victim's aunt. "Local store just to grab some snacks and some vicious monsters decided to take her life. Monsters."Four others were also shot inside the food mart, which remained closed Wednesday as police continue their search for three men.An 18-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were injured in the shooting, but police said none of the victims were the intended targets.Beemon's body was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where a scuffle ensued between police and her family. Her family said they were not allowed to view her body at the hospital.The girl's mother was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer.Police said officers were trying to clear the emergency room when she allegedly struck and kicked an officer. The officer was not seriously injured.