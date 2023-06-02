Chicago police: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Fuller Park; CPD involved in shootout

Three Chicago police officers are among seven people hurt after shots were fired in Fuller Park, the Chicago Fire Department said.

3 Chicago police officers who were not struck by gunfire were hospitalized

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that left four others wounded and injured three Chicago police officers in Fuller Park Thursday night, police said.

The shooting prompted police officers to return fire.

Police released a statement saying that just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4200-block of South Wells Street, a group of people fired at another group what led up to that is unclear.

CPD said when officers responded, they saw officers several wounded people on the ground along with a male suspect who police said had a handgun. Police said that person then shot in the direction of the officers, with the officers then returning fire.

Police said the suspect was shot in the leg and ran off and was taken into custody shortly after. It was not clear how the suspect sustained the gunshot wound, police said.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and transported himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the hand and transported to Insight Hospital in unknown condition.

Three officers were taken to local hospitals for observation. Police said that the injured officers were not struck by gunfire.

Meanwhile, CPD said two handguns were found at the scene.

At this time, the specifics of the incident are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood