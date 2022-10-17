Chicago shooting: 1 shot after leaving club in River North, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in the leg in the River North neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.
The 39-year-old victim told investigators he was leaving a club and was walking on the sidewalk in the 400-block of West Ontario Street at about 11:11 p.m. when police said someone inside a dark blue sedan fired shots.
The man was shot in the leg and transported to Rush University Medical Center, where he is listed in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody in connection with the shooting and Area Three detectives are investigating.