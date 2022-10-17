Chicago shooting: 1 shot after leaving club in River North, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot in the leg in the River North neighborhood Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in the leg in the River North neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The 39-year-old victim told investigators he was leaving a club and was walking on the sidewalk in the 400-block of West Ontario Street at about 11:11 p.m. when police said someone inside a dark blue sedan fired shots.

The man was shot in the leg and transported to Rush University Medical Center, where he is listed in fair condition, police said.

Chicago shooting: 3 shot on River North feeder ramp to Kennedy Expressway, ISP says

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting and Area Three detectives are investigating.