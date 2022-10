Chicago shooting: 3 shot near River North feeder ramp to Kennedy Expressway, ISP says

The Ohio Street feeder ramp to Kennedy Expressway is closed in River North after a triple shooting, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot near a downtown feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway early on Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting at about 2:30 a.m. near the Ohio Street feeder ramp, ISP said. The victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

The ramp's inbound and outbound lanes are closed.

People trying to access the expressway from River North can do so from Ontario Street.

Police have not provided further information about the shooting.