Retired Chicago police officer shot at South Side currency exchange, CFD says

CHICAGO -- A retired Chicago police officer was shot at a currency exchange in Englewood on the South Side Thursday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics responded to the wounded man around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian Johnson said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, he said. Sources told ABC7 that he is in stable condition.

Chicago police did not immediately share details.

Two weeks ago, a retired Chicago police officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with carjackers outside his Lawndale home. A 17-year-old boy who fired a rifle in the exchange was also wounded, according to prosecutors.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)