CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot on Chicago's South Side, including an 8-year-old boy.
Police said around 8:40 p.m. in the 700-block of 132nd Street the two victims were outside on the sidewalk when someone approached on foot and fired shots at another man standing nearby.
An 8-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to his right arm.
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and right leg and was taken to University of Chicago in fair condition.
No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
Chicago shooting: 2 injured, including child, in Riverdale
