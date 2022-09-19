Multiple critically wounded in South Deering shooting after verbal altercation, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three people were shot during a verbal altercation in South Deering Sunday, according to police.

The victims got into a verbal altercation with another group of individuals in the 2900-block of East 97th Street just before 4:30 p.m. when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots in the direction of the victims, striking them, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach, ankle and thigh. He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the back. He was also transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, also in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

So far this weekend, 55 people have been shot, eight fatally, in Chicago gun violence.