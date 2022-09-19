West Woodlawn shooting leaves 3 shot, 1 fatally, on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person is dead and two others wounded in a shooting in West Woodlawn Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The victims were on a front porch in the 6100-block of South Evans Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.

A 31-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old man was also shot multiple times in the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The third victim, a man in his 20-30s, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Police did not mention his condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

At least 55 people have been shot, eight fatally, in Chicago weekend violence.