25-year-old woman dies after South Shore shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting on South Crandon Avenue in South Shore killed a 25-year-old woman Sunday night, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old woman was found shot multiple times Sunday night in the city's South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said. She later died.

Police responded just before 11:25 p.m. to the 6700-block of South Crandon Avenue for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found the woman outside with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

RELATED: Food delivery driver killed in Humboldt Park shooting, another wounded, Ald. Jessie Fuentes says

She was unresponsive, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood