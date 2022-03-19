Shots fired as SWAT team responds to call of woman possibly held against will by boyfriend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SWAT team was called out to a home on the city's South Side.Chicago police said they received a call for a well-being check on a woman possibly held against her will by her boyfriend near East 84th Street and South Mackinaw Avenue.When officers arrived at the home, a man closed the curtains and police heard gunshots.The situation is clear and the area was blocked off for several hours. It is not clear if anyone inside the home was hurt. No officers were injured, police said.This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 to find out more information and updates.