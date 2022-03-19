CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SWAT team was called out to a home on the city's South Side.
Chicago police said they received a call for a well-being check on a woman possibly held against her will by her boyfriend near East 84th Street and South Mackinaw Avenue.
SEE ALSO | 9 people held hostage as armed thieves steal over $1.5M in jewelry at Jared store, police say
When officers arrived at the home, a man closed the curtains and police heard gunshots.
The situation is clear and the area was blocked off for several hours. It is not clear if anyone inside the home was hurt. No officers were injured, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 to find out more information and updates.
Shots fired as SWAT team responds to call of woman possibly held against will by boyfriend
SWAT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News