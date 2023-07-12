WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting in Austin kills 16-year-old girl who was shot in eye

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 12, 2023 3:24AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 16-year-old girl has died after being shot in the city's Austin neighborhood Wednesday evening.

CPD said around 8:15 p.m. in the 5000-block of West Washington Avenue, a 16-year-old girl got involved in an argument with a man.

The man pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the eye before fleeing the scene.

The girl was taken to Loretto Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A witness told police the girl also had a firearm at the time of the shooting.

No one is currently in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

