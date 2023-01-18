Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, critically hurt in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side on Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue just after 6:30 a.m., police said.

A 21-year-old man was outside with two other people when a group of three males approached them and started yelling, police said. The group opened fire, striking the man in the head. The offenders then ran northbound from the scene and are not in custody.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

