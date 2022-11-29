3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three people were injured, one critically, in a shooting and car crash on the South Side Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., CPD said a 49-year-old man was in a car going west in the 400-block of 87th Street when he was shot in the head.

As a result of being shot, the victim was involved in a car crash.

The shooting victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Two people were taken to the hospital in good to fair condition with minor injuries from the car crash, Chicago fire officials said.

No one is currently in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.