2 boys, both 16, critically hurt in drive-by shooting near Garfield Park, Chicago police say

Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after they were shot on Gladys Ave. at Hamlin Blvd. near Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after they were shot on Chicago's West Side Wednesday evening.

Chicago police said the teens were standing outside when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots on W. Gladys Ave. at S. Hamlin Blvd. near Garfield Park around 5:21 p.m.

Police said one teen was shot in the head and the other was shot in the stomach.

The teens were driven to local hospitals, where they are both in critical condition, police said.

Video of the scene showed at least two dozen evidence markers scattered across the street.

So far, no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.