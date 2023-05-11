Chicago shooting in Englewood leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded, fire officials say

Chicago fire officials said two men were killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in Englewood Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. near 61st and Union, officials said. Two men were taken to University of Chicago hospital where the two men were pronounced dead. Another male was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he is in serious to critical condition, fire officials said. A woman was taken to a local hospital where she is in fair condition, fire officials said.

Police said all victims are adults.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. Police have not yet released a narrative for the incident.

Neither police nor fire officials have released any further details about the victims.

It was not immediately known if anyone was in custody for the shooting at this time, or If police have descriptions of any suspect or suspects.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.