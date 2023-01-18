WATCH LIVE

Off-duty CPD officer involved in shooting after interrupting robbery-in-progress, Chicago police say

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 10:36PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty female police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday while attempting to stop a robbery-in-progress, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near 90th and Ada in the city's Brainerd neighborhood.

The off-duty officer said she interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300-block of W. 90th Street.

The officer said she produced her firearm and announced she was an officer, police said.

One person was struck by gunfire after a struggle ensued over the officer's weapon, police claim.

The person wounded was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. The off-duty officer was also taken to a nearby hospital for observation, officials said.

Neighbors who didn't want to go on camera said they didn't hear a shot fired but came outside as police officers began converging on the scene.

As we wait for more details about this shooting, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also on scene investigating.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
