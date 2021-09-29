Chicago shooting leaves 4 shot in Fulton River District along Milwaukee Avenue: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting left at least four people wounded in the Fulton River District neighborhood just west of downtown Chicago Wednesday afternoon.According to the Chicago Fire Department, the victims were shot in several locations along Milwaukee Avenue between Des Plaines and Grand.Witnesses said they heard rapid gunfire around 5:30 p.m. coming from two vehicles as they chased a third down the street.Fire officials said a 28-year-old and a 78-year old were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A 42-year-old and a 41-year-old were taken to Northwestern in good condition.Officials have no released any more about the nature of those injuries, or the genders of the victims.Chicago police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.