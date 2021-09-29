chicago shooting

Chicago shooting leaves 4 shot in Fulton River District along Milwaukee Avenue: CFD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Fulton River District shooting leaves 4 shot along Milwaukee Ave: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting left at least four people wounded in the Fulton River District neighborhood just west of downtown Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the victims were shot in several locations along Milwaukee Avenue between Des Plaines and Grand.

Witnesses said they heard rapid gunfire around 5:30 p.m. coming from two vehicles as they chased a third down the street.

Fire officials said a 28-year-old and a 78-year old were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A 42-year-old and a 41-year-old were taken to Northwestern in good condition.

Officials have no released any more about the nature of those injuries, or the genders of the victims.

Chicago police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver westfulton river districtwest townchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Two men killed in I-55 expressway shooting near Chinatown: ISP
Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting: CPD
Man accused of killing officer, injuring partner, pleads not guilty
CFD paramedic shot at while tending to Stroger patient: Chicago police
TOP STORIES
Bears confirm deal to buy Arlington Park
What Brian Laundrie was doing after he returned to FL without Petito
IL reports 2,989 COVID cases, 42 deaths
Airline workers share growing concerns over 'air rage'
Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship
Could long-haul COVID be the 2nd pandemic?
Will R Kelly songs face consequences following federal conviction?
Show More
How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans
Investigators call circumstances 'unusual' in death of Jelani Day
'Home Economics' season 2 premiere kicks off Wednesday
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
Family says mother died of COVID caught from daughter through school
More TOP STORIES News