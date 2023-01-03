Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Englewood, police say

Chicago police said a shooting on 63rd Street in Englewood left one man dead and another wounded Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in Englewood, Chicago police said.

Police said the victims were in the car in the 1100-block of West 63rd Street at about 2:36 a.m. when three male suspects got out of a gray Hyundai sedan and fired shots.

One man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead, police said.

A 35-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a wound to the right leg, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.