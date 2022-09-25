WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 2 men found shot in head, killed at Lawndale home, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot and killed on the city's West Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Two men were found shot in the head at about 4:05 a.m. at a home in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said.

A 30-year-old man was found in front of the home and another man, 31 years old, was found inside the home, police said. Both victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

