Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says

Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police said just before 4:15 p.m. a man was inside a liquor store in the 200-block of North Pulaski when he was approached by an unknown offender who pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was struck in the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died.

Police have not released the victim's age or any further information.

No one is currently in custody and police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

An investigation by detectives is ongoing.

