Teen boy killed in Washington Park shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy died Sunday night after being shot in Washington Park, Chicago police said.The boy was standing near a parking lot area in the 5900-block of South Indiana Avenue just after 6 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen area, according to CPD.He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and died just after 7 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, who identified him as Tyshawn D. Crawford.No one was in custody Monday morning, and area detectives are investigating the incident.Crawford was among at least three people killed over the weekend in Chicago. Sixty one people were shot.CPD Superintendent David Brown is expected to speak Monday morning on public safety.