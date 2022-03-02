Girl, 12, critically injured in West Englewood shooting while celebrating birthday: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old girl who was celebrating her birthday Tuesday is in critical condition after a shooting in West Englewood, Chicago police said.Chicago police said the girl was in a car with family members in the 2300-block of West 72nd Street shortly before 8 p.m. when someone began firing shots down the street.The girl was struck in the back of her head. Her family immediately drove her to Comer Children's Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition, according to Chicago police.Community activist Andrew Holmes said the girl was out celebrating her 12th birthday with her family when she was shot. Now those family members are at her bedside.No further injuries were reported. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area 1 detectives is ongoing.Chicago police have not released any further details about this incident.