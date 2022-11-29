Chicago police announce 2 charged in March fatal shooting of girl, 12, celebrating birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced Tuesday charges against two men in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl who died while celebrating her birthday last March.

Nyzireya Moore, 12, was in a car with family members in the 2300-block of West 72nd Street shortly before 8 p.n. on March 2 when police said someone began firing shots down the street.

Police said the girl was shot in the back of the head and family drove her to Comer Children's Hospital, where she later died.

Chicago girl, 12, dies days after being shot in West Englewood while celebrating birthday

On Tuesday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced that 22-year-old Malik Parish and Abdul have been charged with first degree murder. Superintendent Brown also said Parish has also been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and Ali was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Brown said Parish is a convicted felon who has been arrested 11 times and Ali has been arrested four previous times.

Brown said a third suspect remains at large.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said an anonymous witness came forward, which led to the arrests.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the girl was out celebrating her 12th birthday with her family when she was shot

