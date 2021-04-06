chicago shooting

7 hurt in West Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night.

Police said the victims were involved in a fight on a sidewalk at 68th and South Justine in West Englewood when shots were fired just after 11 p.m.

The victims are six men and one woman, ranging in age from 18 to 39.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the right foot and a 34-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on his right foot, police said. They were both taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

A 44-year-old man was struck in the right arm, a 39-year-old woman was struck in the left arm and abdomen, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the torso, police said. They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 44-year-old and the 28-year-old are in fair condition, and the 39-year-old is in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the left foot, left arm, and taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

An additional victim, a 31-year-old man, walked into Ingalls hospital in Harvey with a gunshot wound to the leg and is in good condition.

Police said no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
