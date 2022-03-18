chicago shooting

4 seriously injured, including boy, 11, in West Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police

Chicago violence: Child shot expected to recover, pastor says
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy is expected to recover after being among four people seriously injured in a shooting in West Garfield Park Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Fire officials said emergency crews responded to a scene near Kostner Avenue and Monroe Street about 8:30 p.m.

CPD said about 15 minutes earlier, at 8:15 p.m., the four victims were near the street in the 4100-block of West Monrose Avenue when they were approached by an unknown vehicle. Someone inside the car opened fire at them, striking all four.

Police said the 11-year-old boy was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital. A 31-year-old woman was struck in the arm and taken to Rush University Medical Center. A 33-year-old man was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital. And a 48-year-old man was also struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital.

All four were initially reported to be in serious condition, police said.

RELATED: Chicago girl, 12, dies days after being shot in West Englewood while celebrating birthday

"Happy birthday" balloons could be seen near the scene after the shooting.

Pastor Donovan Price spoke with the boy's family.

"Mom was shaken up of course, but she's a little relieved that he is doing well, well enough for her to go, you know, and she'll be back, of course, which makes you feel good that this one turned out alright," he said. "But the fact is it's still a kid shot, and the repercussions of such are always tragic."

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

This latest shooting comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot prepares to meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to discuss violent crime.

So far this year, 47 children have been shot, 13 fatally, in Chicago.

