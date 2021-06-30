Chicago violence: Aldermen demand special hearing, Supt. Brown testify before July 4 weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago aldermen are demanding a special City Council hearing on violence before the Fourth of July weekend, traditionally one of the deadliest of the year.There are 22 aldermen demanding a special hearing on the Chicago police response to violence ahead of this weekend.It comes on the heels of two mass shootings over this past weekend and what aldermen see as escalating violence.In a letter to the chairman of the Public Safety Committee, 22 aldermen are threatening to call a special City Council meeting if the hearing can't be scheduled this week.They're also looking to compel Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown to testify."Police Supt. David Brown needs to appear before city council, whether public safety committee or full body, and explain what his plan is to keep people safe in city of Chicago," 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez said.Councilmembers want to know about how officers are going to be deployed - are units going to be taken from neighborhoods and spread out across the city? How will officers use technology, like the ShotSpotter alert system? And will officers again be forced to cancel days off and work extended overtime shifts?"So hopefully now we can get a direct answer to see how CPD's policies are impacting public safety and are they working or not," Lopez said.Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded Tuesday night on WTTW, saying: "The police department does regular briefings with aldermen, certainly with the public safety committee. Unfortunately, we need to make sure all those aldermen are coming and participating in those briefings."Some of the aldermen said their constituents are demanding answers, and they want the police superintendent to sit down and detail his plans.In South Shore, community organizers are planning to take a block-by-block approach as they try to stop crimes before they start.