1 killed, at least 9 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Far South Side, officials say

A car crash on Chicago's far South Side on Torrence Avenue left at least ten people injured.

3 children taken to hospital, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and at least 9 others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the city's Far South Side, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

The crash happened in the 12700 block of South Torrence Avenue.

Seven adults were initially reported to be in critical condition, CFD said. Three children ages 9, 5 and 2 were all taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, according to Chicago police.

According to Chicago police, four vehicles were involved in the crash. A man driving a sedan northbound on Torrence Avenue went into the southbound lanes and crashed head on into an SUV. Two other vehicles swerved to avoid the collision and crashed, police said.

The man in the sedan died at the Advocate Christ Hospital, according to police.

So far no citations have been issued. Major Accidents are investigating.

This is a breaking new story. Please check back for updates.