WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 killed, at least 9 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Far South Side, officials say

3 children taken to hospital, police say

By WLS logo
Sunday, May 14, 2023 12:33AM
At least 10 injured in multiple vehicle crash on Far South Side, CFD says
EMBED <>More Videos

A car crash on Chicago's far South Side on Torrence Avenue left at least ten people injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and at least 9 others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the city's Far South Side, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

The crash happened in the 12700 block of South Torrence Avenue.

Seven adults were initially reported to be in critical condition, CFD said. Three children ages 9, 5 and 2 were all taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, according to Chicago police.

According to Chicago police, four vehicles were involved in the crash. A man driving a sedan northbound on Torrence Avenue went into the southbound lanes and crashed head on into an SUV. Two other vehicles swerved to avoid the collision and crashed, police said.

The man in the sedan died at the Advocate Christ Hospital, according to police.

So far no citations have been issued. Major Accidents are investigating.

This is a breaking new story. Please check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW