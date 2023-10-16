Chicago stabbing: Woman stabbed, critically injured inside Logan Square business, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in a Sunday evening stabbing on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Police said the stabbing happened inside a Logan Square business in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 6 p.m.

A male offender, whose age was not immediately known, entered the business before taking out a knife and stabbing a 25-year-old woman, police said.

Police said the victim, stabbed in her chest and both legs, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene southbound on Milwaukee Avenue. Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

