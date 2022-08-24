Man fatally stabbed in neck near Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man died after being stabbed in the neck in Tuesday night just blocks from the Magnificent Mile.

CPD said the incident began around 7:45 p.m. in the 100-block of West Ohio Street when a 38-year-old man got into an altercation with another person. That person then stabbed the victim in the neck, according to police.

The victim found police officers about five blocks east in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue, who then took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further details about the victim have been released. Police have not released any description of a suspect.

Chicago police do not have a suspect in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more updates.