River North Walgreens stabbing leaves 1 critically injured

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a stabbing inside a River North Walgreens Sunday night after police said he witnessed someone shoplifting.

The suspect entered the store in the 600-block of North Clark Street at about 10:38 p.m. and began taking items off the shelves and concealing them, police said.

A man, between 45 and 50 years old, made a verbal attempt to intervene when police said the suspect became irate and stabbed the man with a blunt object multiple times.

The victim sustained multiple puncture wounds to the legs and cuts to the face and neck and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northshopliftingwalgreensstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Chicago area | LIVE RADAR
2 girls arrested for assaulting another at sleepover: police
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Ukrainian flags fly high as thousands rally in support of Ukraine
American Express, TikTok, Netflix suspend operations in Russia
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
18 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Chicago Weather: Morning snow, freezing drizzle Monday
Chicago man charged in stabbing death of Hyde Park bartender
Coffee cup camera secretly records gym members in locker room: police
Who left Katy Perry speechless?
3 injured in shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley: police
More TOP STORIES News