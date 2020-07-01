tickets

Chicago ticketing enforcement resumes normal operations July 1

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago will ramp up normal enforcement of certain vehicle violations that were temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ticket enforcement will resume citywide for street sweeping on July 1, while booting will commence July 6.

City sticker and Residential Parking Permit violations will be enforced starting July 16 and expired vehicle registration enforcement will begin October 2.

Back in March, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office temporarily suspended debt collection, non-safety vehicle impoundments and the issuance of compliance tickets to provide relief to residents experiencing increased financial pressure.

City officials said the Department of Finance began notifying motorists at the beginning of reopening phases about their outstanding debt and offering to restructure or restart their payment plans to avoid default.

Enforcement Date - Violation Type
  • July 1 - Street Sweeping

  • July 6 - Booting

  • July 16 - Expired City Sticker & Residential Parking Permit

  • October 2 - Expired Vehicle Registration


City officials encourage anyone who may need assistance with outstanding debt to visit New Start Chicago at www.Chicago.gov/newstartchicago.

On the website residents can sign up for flexible payment plans for tickets and utility bills with a lower down payment and up to 60 months to repay amounts due.

Residents can learn more or make payments online at www.Chicago.gov/finance.
