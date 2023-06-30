OB Dan Ryan Expressway lanes reopen at Roosevelt after crash

WATCH LIVE

Friday, June 30, 2023 12:11PM
2 injured in Dan Ryan crash at Roosevelt
Two people were injured in a Dan Ryan crash at Roosevelt Road.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people were injured in a crash that has blocked traffic on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at Roosevelt Road around 1:30 a.m.

Police had blocked the outbound lanes at Roosevelt while they investigated Lanes were back open at 7 a.m.

Illinois State Police said two people were injured. Further details were not immediately available.

