OB Dan Ryan Expressway lanes reopen at Roosevelt after crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people were injured in a crash that has blocked traffic on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.
The crash occurred in the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at Roosevelt Road around 1:30 a.m.
Police had blocked the outbound lanes at Roosevelt while they investigated Lanes were back open at 7 a.m.
Illinois State Police said two people were injured. Further details were not immediately available.