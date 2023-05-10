1 killed in Dan Ryan Expressway crashes, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police said a person died after two Dan Ryan Expressway crashes Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed after two crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 95th Street Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The first crash occurred at 95th Street at about 12:30 a.m. and while crews were clearing that crash, a second crash occurred where a person was killed

Police said all outbound lanes of the expressway were closed as they investigate. Lanes were back open by 5:50 a.m.

LIVE TRAFFICL Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

Further details were not immediately available.