2 semis crash on Dan Ryan Expressway; Driver seriously injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two semi-trucks crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning, leaving one driver seriously injured and creating significant traffic backups, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the inbound lanes near 83rd Street, police said.

Both drivers were transported to hospital, one with serious injuries. The other driver is expected to be OK, police said.

One of the semis was carrying drywall, which spilled onto the roadway. Police have blocked three inbound lanes of the expressway to clean up.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
