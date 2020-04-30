Traffic

Tri-State Tollway crash: Semi overturns on I I-294 blocking SB near SW Highway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi crashed and overturned on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning int he south suburbs.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-294 near Southwest Highway. The semi was turned onto its side after it apparently hit a wooden sound barrier wall, leading to debris to be scattered on the roadway.

It is not known if there were any injuries. The semi was not pulling a trailer.

The crash has forced traffic to get by on the shoulder, creating a back of one to two miles.By 7 a.m., two lanes of traffic were opened up as the semi was moved to the side of the road and by 8:30 a.m., all lanes were back open.
