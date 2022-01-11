Chicago travel update: Every state, territory on COVID advisory for second straight week

For the second straight week, the city's quarantine advisory includes 49 states and four territories. That includes every U.S. state and all four territories.
States are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.
Officials recommend that unvaccinated travelers should get tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning. Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested should self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.
CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.
For international travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than one day before travel into the United States. CDPH guidelines follow CDC requirements for international travel.
The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 203.1 (148.1 last week). Illinois' daily case rate currently is 227.1 (182.1 last week). Chicago's daily case rate is 177.1 (169.7 last week).
"If you're unvaccinated and you travel, you're taking a huge health risk," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "The most important thing you can do right now - whether you're planning to travel or not - is to get fully vaccinated and get a booster shot when you are eligible. People are ending up in hospitals every day who didn't think they'd ever be there - and nearly all of them are unvaccinated. People are dying every day - and overwhelmingly they are unvaccinated."
CDPH's Travel Advisory guidance is aligned with the CDC's traveler recommendations.
Before travel, unvaccinated individuals should:
While traveling:
After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:
-If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.
