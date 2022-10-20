United Center shows off 'just walk out' technology at some concessions, Fanduel Sportsbook Lounge

Chicago's United Center is using Amazon's "just walk out" technology at some concessions stands, which limits contact with staff.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As temperatures cool down, the action inside the United Center is starting to heat up with both the Bulls and Blackhawks opening their home schedules this weekend.

On the court and ice, there will be some new faces making the debut. And in the stands, there will be some new ways to pay for your food and a new place to eat.

Fans at the United Center may notice some changes on the inside. Technology for some concessions allows guests to grab prepackaged snacks and drink and pay for their items on their own.

"You tap your credit card, you walk through the gate, you grab your snack, whatever you need and you just walk out," said Kevin O'Brien, the United Center's director of food and beverage. "It's that simple."

O'Brien said the new technology also limits contact with staff, which is desirable for some guests as we transition away from the height of the pandemic.

"Grab their favorite drink and snack and get back to their seats," O'Brien said. "Just trying to make it as easy as possible. So, the technology there is in a partnership with Amazon. It's called their 'just walk out' technology."

There is also a new lounge with large screens and a new hot food menu. The Fanduel Sportsbook Lounge does not have gambling license, so for now, it is open to all ticket holders.

"Great for sharing, great with a cold Beverage and so far the response has been fantastic," O'Brien said.

United Center staff are gearing up for a big test of the new offerings this weekend with back to back home openers Bulls Saturday and Blackhawks Friday.