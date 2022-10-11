Blink-182 concert Chicago: Punk-rock band coming to city next year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Punk-rock band Blink-182 announced Tuesday it's reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years with a tour that will bring it through Chicago.

Blink-182 will make a stop at United Center in Chicago with special guests Turnstile on May 6, 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the worldwide trek includes the band's first-ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024, according to a news release.

The band will also drop their new single, "Edging,'' this Friday, marking the first time in a decade that Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the U.S., including Lollapalooza, alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake and the 2023 edition of We Were Young with Green Day, among others.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at blink182.com.