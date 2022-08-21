WATCH LIVE

Chicago rapper Twista to host 'Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball Game' on West Side

Chicago rapper Twista is set to host a friendly basketball game raising gun violence awareness. Players from "The Chi" will suit up.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of Chicago's well known, yet un-drafted basketball standouts will face off on Sunday afternoon in a friendly basketball game on the city's West Side.

The "Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball Game" kicks off 2 p.m. It's free to attend. It's hosted by Chicago's own Twista and DexMillions.

Players from Chicago's favorite television shows, like "The Chi" and "Power Book Four: Force," and other celebrities will suit up for an afternoon of fun while spreading an important message about gun violence.

There will also be a small business fair and a book bag giveaway.

Organizers selected two nonprofit organizations to receive a portion of the proceeds from the free event.

Twista's team will play for Boxing Out Negativity, a youth boxing organization on Chicago's West Side. DexMillion's team will play for GRO, a positive social impact organization serving the Roseland community.

