Chicago weather: Forecast shows rain/snow wintry mix in store for 1st weekend of April

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wintry mix of rain and snow is in store for the Chicago area's first weekend of April, ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

An impressive area of snow is setting up back in Iowa, which will slide east during the late morning. Areas along the Illinois/Wisconsin border will likely pick up a couple inches of accumulation from this, but it will very quickly change over to a mix and rain south as temperatures warm.

Areas like Chicago will mostly see rain mixed with some snow. If you're south of the Interstate 55, it'll be all rain, Dutra said.

Better conditions are expected Sunday with higher temperatures in the low 50s and some sunshine to start, but rain is expected again later in the day.
