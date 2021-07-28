Weather Chicago: Strong thunderstorms down trees, knock out power across area

WATCH: Chicago tree narrowly misses woman driving on Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10913941" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One tree fell on a woman's car while she was inside the vehicle Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong thunderstorms downed trees and caused some power outages across the Chicago area Wednesday morning.A cluster of rain and storms moved through from about 4:30 to 6 a.m., bringing periods of brief gusty winds with them, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.In Edison Park, a large tree fell on an SUV, blocking traffic on Harlem Avenue between Touhy and Milwaukee avenues. A woman was inside the car at the time, but she appeared to be OK.Niles and Chicago police were responding to the incident.Fallen trees could also be seen in Palatine later Wednesday morning, and, at one point, over 8,000 people were without power, due to the storms.A home in Joliet was struck by lightning, fire officials said. No one was hurt in the incident.Butler said the rest of the day is expected to be humid, and more storms are likely Wednesday night, bringing more wind with them.Cook, Kankakee and Will counties all had Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued Wednesday morning that have since expired.