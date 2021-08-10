Chicago Weather: Heat Advisory in effect, more severe storms possible

Heat Advisory Today for northern IL and northwest IN. Heat indices 105-110 this afternoon. These conditions could lead to increased risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the warmest part of the day. pic.twitter.com/1pAlwojrbF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 10, 2021

It's going to feel like a sauna out there today. Know the signs of heat-related illness, which may develop in fewer than 30 minutes if in direct sunlight today. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/mt7ut3820p — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 10, 2021

Chicago Cooling Centers

Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

The telltale signs of heatstroke are:

An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above

Dizziness and nausea

A throbbing headache and a pulse that is rapid and strong

Skin that is red, hot and dry

Tips to Beat the Heat

Stay inside, if you don't have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Don't leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

It's important to check on family, friends, neighbors and especially our seniors...staying connected is key.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ais in effect for the Chicago area until 7 p.m. Tuesday as severe weather threatens the city and suburbs for the second day in a row.Highs will rise into the 90s Tuesday, though with dew points close to 80 degrees, heat indices across the area will make it feel as hot as 110 degrees, meteorologist Phil Schwarz said. While Tuesday's high isn't necessarily the hottest temperature of the year so far, she said it may be the highest heat index readings so far this year.There will also be a risk of severe storms Tuesday afternoon, with scattered storms expected to develop anytime after 3 or 4 p.m., Schwarz said. The primary risks with any storms that develop Tuesday afternoon will be strong winds and torrential rains. Tuesday's tornado risk is lower than Monday, Schwarz said, when at least six tornadoes touched down in northern Illinois.Areas north and west of Chicago are under an "enhanced" risk of severe storms, a level 3 out of 5, according to the Storm Prediction Center. These areas also saw the worst storm damage on Monday. Areas along the lakefront, the south suburbs and northwest Indiana are under a "slight" risk of severe wather, a level 2 out of 5.The National Weather Service warned that the hot and humid conditions could lead to an increased risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The advise people to limit strenuous outdoor activities during the warmest part of the day.Cooling centers and splash pads will be available for residents to find relief from the extreme heat.Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas.Residents can also find relief in one of the city's more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 30 Chicago Park District fieldhouses, as well as splash pads and pools at specific locations.High temperatures and humidity can pose a health and safety threat, officials said.Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself.If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and then try to move the person into a cool place and cool the person with water.