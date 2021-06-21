Naperville residents reflect on experience, face major tornado damage after severe weather overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10816912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naperville residents and crews began the cleanup process after a tornado left massive damage across the neighborhood.

Naperville fire chief describes damage

Naperville's fire chief describes the damage after a tornado moved through the area.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Residents recalled their experiences after a large tornado that began Sunday night in southern DuPage County left major damage behind in Naperville, Ill.The western suburb has damaged homes, downed power lines and fallen trees following the severe weather overnight. Work crews and residents began the cleanup Monday morning, and the process could take weeks."My granddaughter was sleeping upstairs and she was going to run to the basement, and she took a second to grab her dog, and that's when the doors blew off," said Chris Schulz, tornado survivor.Schulz, a longtime Naperville resident, said she, her husband and a granddaughter had a two-minute warning before the tornado hit their home, ripping doors out of the walls and toppling more than a half-dozen trees outside the home. The storm caused a wood shard into her lip. They lived at the home for 35 years."Next time the alert goes off, I will go to the basement," Schulz said.For Father's Day, Mike Utter was visiting his parents in the home where they raised. He had to get his young daughter right before the tornado hit the home."We ran upstairs, grabbed the kids, as soon as I got upstairs, my ears popped from the pressure, grabbed both kids, hit the first floor, heard the freight train and next foot was in the basement," Utter said.Father's Day did not go as planned for many others as well."My son came over with his fiance and their two puppies, and we sat outside and had a nice meal earlier today, so the tree we sat under is gone," said Linda Kiepke, tornado survivor.Cars on the block were also damaged as they were picked up by the fast-moving tornado and dropped.Police blocked off residential roads to prevent gawkers and others out as crews and residents cleanup the area as well as search for missing items.Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis said five people have been transported to hospitals, including one person who was critically injured.Chief Puknaitis said about 130 homes were injured by the storms, with 10 that are uninhabitable and one that is completely leveled.The tornado started in Naperville before it moved into Woodridge.The Red Cross opened a reception center in Naperville for people impacted by the storm. It is located at Ranch View Elementary School at 1651 Ranchview Drive.