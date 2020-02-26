Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow falls across area, high waves close parts of Lakefront Trail

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm dropped snow across the Chicago area Wednesday morning and high waves have caused some problems along the city's lakefront.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Kankakee and all northwest Indiana until 6 p.m.

The snow began falling Tuesday afternoon and will persist through the morning Wednesday.

In the city, 1.4 inches of snow had fallen at O'Hare Airport and about 1.8 inches of snow had fallen at Midway Airport. In the suburbs, Woodridge received 3.2 inches of snow, Harwood 3 inches of snow and 2.5 inches of snow in Chicago Ridge, DeMotte, New Lenox and Valparaiso.

Chicago area 7-day forecast from the ABC 7 Weather Team:

Most of the Chicago area will see 1-3 inches of snow, with areas to the south and Northwest Indiana seeing heavier amounts, possibly as much as four inches of snow.

WATCH: Dramatic photos show Lake Michigan's disappearing beaches

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Dramatic photos from Google Earth show just how much Chicago's beaches are shrinking.



A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Chicago Park District has closed the Lakefront Trail at North Avenue Beach to bikers and pedestrians. They are urging everyone around the area to use caution because of these high winds and waves.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc on Chicago's shoreline
EMBED More News Videos

The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The lake levels are so high, waves are causing damage to the pavement along parts of the Lakefront Trail.

Some parts of the paths are not only covered in water, but badly damaged and many of them will need massive repairs.



WATCH: Surfers on Lake Michigan in February
EMBED More News Videos

Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake countycook countylake county indianaporter countykankakee countydupage countycoldfloodingsnowwinter weatherlake michigan
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News