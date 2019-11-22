Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5670928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With Lake Michigan levels at a 30 year high, city officials are preparing to protect the shoreline as winter weather approaches.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You've probably noticed smaller beaches as Lake Michigan remains at near record high levels. But satellite images from Google Earth really show just how much Chicago's beaches are shrinking.When Lake Michigan was at its all-time low in 2013, you can see how wide the beach was at North Avenue Beach, Oak Street Beach and Ohio Street Beach.Compare those to 2018, and even more so this year, where recent photos show much of the beaches underwater.Lake Michigan is 16 inches higher than it was last November and it is only 9 inches from its all-time record high set in October 1986. It is 5 feet 7 inches higher than the all-time low back in 2013.The forecast over the next month is for the lake to fall about 3 inches.