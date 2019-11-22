Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches

When Lake Michigan was at its all-time low in 2013, you can see how wide the beach was at North Avenue Beach, Oak Street Beach and Ohio Street Beach.
Compare those to 2018, and even more so this year, where recent photos show much of the beaches underwater.
Lake Michigan is 16 inches higher than it was last November and it is only 9 inches from its all-time record high set in October 1986. It is 5 feet 7 inches higher than the all-time low back in 2013.
The forecast over the next month is for the lake to fall about 3 inches.
