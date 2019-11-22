lake michigan

Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You've probably noticed smaller beaches as Lake Michigan remains at near record high levels. But satellite images from Google Earth really show just how much Chicago's beaches are shrinking.

When Lake Michigan was at its all-time low in 2013, you can see how wide the beach was at North Avenue Beach, Oak Street Beach and Ohio Street Beach.

RELATED: Chicago's North Side braces for winter weather as lake levels rise
EMBED More News Videos

With Lake Michigan levels at a 30 year high, city officials are preparing to protect the shoreline as winter weather approaches.



Compare those to 2018, and even more so this year, where recent photos show much of the beaches underwater.



Lake Michigan is 16 inches higher than it was last November and it is only 9 inches from its all-time record high set in October 1986. It is 5 feet 7 inches higher than the all-time low back in 2013.

The forecast over the next month is for the lake to fall about 3 inches.

RELATED: Park district officials say Chicago's lakefront is slowly disappearing
EMBED More News Videos

Officals say land along the lakefront is slowly disappearing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagogold coastbeachesweatherlake michigan
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAKE MICHIGAN
Shoreline erosion serious concern for Rogers Park residents
Flood Watch in effect for Lake Michigan in Cook, Lake, Porter counties
Crews demolish home teetering off of Lake Michigan cliff
North Side shoreline braces for winter weather, lake levels continue to rise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
2 teens in custody, 1 at large in fatal shooting of Portage woman
Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel
Composting: How to do it in an urban environment
Indiana University professor accused of sending racist, sexist tweets
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
Puppy dies after grooming service at California Petco
Show More
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Local families finalize long-awaited adoptions
Mother of Naperville student targeted in racist Craigslist ad speaks out
US Census 2020: Myths and scams you should know
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
More TOP STORIES News