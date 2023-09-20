Woman found strangled in South Side garage, Chicago police say

WATCH LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 12:16PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old woman was found strangled in a garage on the South Side Monday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the 7800-block of South Indiana Avenue at about 7:27 p.m. and found a woman unresponsive in a garage and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner as Sierra Jamison and an autopsy found she died from strangulation.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately available. Area Two detectives are investigating.

